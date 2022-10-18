Nuggets ready to tip off 2022-23 season

Denver begins its 2022-23 NBA campaign Wednesday night on the road at Utah.

DENVER — The Nuggets are back and so is Jamal Murray.

Murray has fully recovered from his ACL injury that made him miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He says he’s ready to go.

"I’ll be locked in," Murray said at practice on Tuesday. "Focused and prepared for that game [against Utah]. I’m prepared for that moment [to step into the court]. I’m glad I played preseason and got a chance to feel it out."

This will be Nikola Jokic’s eighth NBA season. Did the back-to-back MVP ever think he’d be playing this long?

"No," the Joker said with a straight face. "Just to be here as long as it has been is impressive. That means that you’re a good player"and your consistency every year is the same so that shows something else.”

Expect Denver to come out with energy -- Energy that didn’t show up during the first two preseason games.

Head Coach Michael Malone said that’s changed.

"We were playing as hard [as in practice] if not harder in our final three games and that’s why there was such an uptick in our play on both ends," Malone said. "Guys are definitely excited to start the season and get it underway. The excitement, the energy, the enthusiasm has been there all along, which as a coach you can’t ask for anything more than that."

