A pair of Greenes cover Denver championship parades 25 years apart

DENVER — Denver is a city of champions with seven championship parades since 1996.
A pair of Greenes have been covering those Colorado championship parades for more than 25 years.
9NEWS Mornings forecaster Ed Greene, the longest-tenured broadcast personality in Denver television broadcast history, was there for Denver's first championship parade in 1998.
Ed Greene emceed the Civic Center Park event for the Denver Broncos' first parade after John Elway, Terrell Davis, and Shannon Sharpe finally brought a Lombardi Trophy to Denver.
Ryan Greene, Ed's son, has followed in Ed's journalism and television footsteps.
The head of video production at DNVR, Ryan Greene covered the Denver Nuggets' championship celebration last Thursday, 25 years after his dad was at Civic Center Park.
Denver championship parades
- 1996 Colorado Avalanche
- 1998 Denver Broncos
- 1999 Denver Broncos
- 2001 Colorado Avalanche
- 2016 Denver Broncos
- 2022 Colorado Avalanche
- 2023 Denver Nuggets
