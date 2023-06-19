x
Denver Nuggets

A pair of Greenes cover Denver championship parades 25 years apart

DNVR's Ryan Greene covered the Nuggets' rally 25 years after his dad emceed a Denver Broncos Super Bowl celebration.

DENVER — Denver is a city of champions with seven championship parades since 1996.

A pair of Greenes have been covering those Colorado championship parades for more than 25 years.

9NEWS Mornings forecaster Ed Greene, the longest-tenured broadcast personality in Denver television broadcast history, was there for Denver's first championship parade in 1998.

Ed Greene emceed the Civic Center Park event for the Denver Broncos' first parade after John Elway, Terrell Davis, and Shannon Sharpe finally brought a Lombardi Trophy to Denver.

Ryan Greene, Ed's son, has followed in Ed's journalism and television footsteps.

The head of video production at DNVR, Ryan Greene covered the Denver Nuggets' championship celebration last Thursday, 25 years after his dad was at Civic Center Park.

Credit: Ryan Greene, DNVR
Ryan Greene at Denver Nuggets' 2023 parade.
Credit: 9NEWS
Mike Shanahan and Ed Greene at the Denver Broncos' 1998 parade.

Denver championship parades

  • 1996 Colorado Avalanche 
  • 1998 Denver Broncos
  • 1999 Denver Broncos
  • 2001 Colorado Avalanche
  • 2016 Denver Broncos 
  • 2022 Colorado Avalanche
  • 2023 Denver Nuggets

