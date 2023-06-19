A pair of Greenes cover Denver championship parades 25 years apart

DNVR's Ryan Greene covered the Nuggets' rally 25 years after his dad emceed a Denver Broncos Super Bowl celebration.

DENVER — Denver is a city of champions with seven championship parades since 1996.

A pair of Greenes have been covering those Colorado championship parades for more than 25 years.

9NEWS Mornings forecaster Ed Greene, the longest-tenured broadcast personality in Denver television broadcast history, was there for Denver's first championship parade in 1998.

Ed Greene emceed the Civic Center Park event for the Denver Broncos' first parade after John Elway, Terrell Davis, and Shannon Sharpe finally brought a Lombardi Trophy to Denver.

Ryan Greene, Ed's son, has followed in Ed's journalism and television footsteps.

The head of video production at DNVR, Ryan Greene covered the Denver Nuggets' championship celebration last Thursday, 25 years after his dad was at Civic Center Park.

My dad was on stage/emceed the Broncos 1st parade. 25 years later I'm at the Nuggets 1st lol wild pic.twitter.com/whONLf6kf0 — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) June 19, 2023

Spent the morning talking with some old weather guy pic.twitter.com/AEmNzDp9x6 — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) June 19, 2023

Denver championship parades

1996 Colorado Avalanche

1998 Denver Broncos

1999 Denver Broncos

2001 Colorado Avalanche

2016 Denver Broncos

2022 Colorado Avalanche

2023 Denver Nuggets

