Durant has 30 points, Suns beat Nuggets for 4th straight win

Denver rested a big chunk of its starting lineup, including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, in Friday's loss.

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 100-93 on Friday night.

The Suns are 5-0 with Durant in the lineup. Phoenix traded for the 13-time All-Star in a deadline deal back in February.

The Nuggets rested a big chunk of their starting lineup, including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, guards Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr. But they still showed fight after trailing 60-40 at halftime.

The Suns pushed their advantage to 27 points midway through the third quarter, but the Nuggets pulled to 84-74 heading into the fourth quarter. Denver cut it o 97-93 in the final minute, but Josh Okogie nailed a corner 3 to seal it for the Suns. Okogie had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and Chris Paul had 13 assists.

Aaron Gordon had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Nuggets. Bruce Brown scored 16 points and Reggie Jackson had 13.

Durant shot 11 of 15 from the field in a dominant performance two days after a rough shooting night in his home debut against Minnesota. The 34-year-old star has battled knee and ankle injuries over the past few months, but appears to be getting healthy as the Suns continue to cling to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Ish Smith shot just 1 of 10 from the field. ... DeAndre Jordan had 12 rebounds.

Suns: Hosted a 64th straight sellout crowd. ... Bismack Biyombo blocked three shots.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Suns: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.