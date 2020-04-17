NBA Store unveils official Denver Nuggets masks

Cover up while you represent your favorite team in these official Denver Nuggets face coverings.

DENVER — Coloradans are already used to wearing masks out in public, but bandanas and old shirts are so last week.

The NBA Store is ready to help you take your mask game to the next level with newly-released, officially-licensed Denver Nuggets cloth face coverings.

The mask is made of three-ply cotton and has an additional premium heavyweight middle insert layer for added protection, the website says.

The Nuggets facial coverings feature a "soft hand screen-printed team logo" which "allows for breathability." The masks are also machine washable.

The snazzy masks are listed as a "pre-sell" item and promise to ship no later than Friday, May 15.

"Cover up while you represent your favorite team in this Denver Nuggets face-covering! The NBA, Fanatics and Forever Collectibles will support Feeding America™ and Second Harvest Canada by donating all NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings," the NBA Store website says.

The masks, which support "Mile High Basketball," are available as a single mask or in a three-pack.

