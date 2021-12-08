Jokic scores 11 in OT as Nuggets outlast Pelicans 120-114

Denver outlasted New Orleans in a back-and-forth contest on Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic scored 11 of his season-high 39 points in overtime to go with his 11 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets pulled out a 120-114 victory over the mistake-prone New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic also scored five points in the final 1:29 of regulation to help Denver erase a five-point deficit and force overtime.

Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, but the Pelicans committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 Nuggets points.

The Pelicans were up 103-98 when Graham hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 left before Denver forced overtime.

