Nuggets and Heat ready to kick off NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat begin the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The NBA Finals are finally here. But will the long wait be a gift or a curse for Denver?

“We will see tomorrow,” Nikola Jokic chuckled as he answered questions at NBA Finals Media day at Ball Arena. “We were waiting but I think we took a good, professional approach. We stayed in shape, getting ready and staying sharp but still got enough rest.”

The Nuggets team chemistry is strong, because this core of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter JR., plus the coaching staff have all been together for almost a decade. But you could say the same about the Heat, whose team chemistry is apparent, as they have a collection of players who have been overlooked that are propelling them in their NBA Finals run, “They’re very resilient, kind of like us in a sense. We’re very resilient. We’ve been together, continuity, chemistry. The ball hops, they’re unselfish and I think it’s gonna be a fun series.”

Miami Heat Head Coach Eric Spoelstra, who has won two NBA Championships (2012 & 2013) says the strength of the Nuggets culture reminds him of his own team’s, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two teams have been able to have sustained success and they’ve [the Nuggets] done a great job of building their culture. I just think it’s set up for a great competition.”

The two teams tip off Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena on Thursday night at 6:30 pm.