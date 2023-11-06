Here's the Nuggets' championship parade route

Thousands are expected to line the streets of downtown to celebrate the NBA champion Denver Nuggets with a parade and rally.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in the franchise's 47-year history.

The Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally Thursday.

Thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver.

The NBA championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then south all the way to Civic Center Park.

In addition to the parade, pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. with GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music performing live, as well as 2022-23 Denver Nuggets season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more.

At about noon, after the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions featuring:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Additional Civic Leaders

SuperMascot Rocky!

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Nuggets PA Announcer - Kyle Speller

Mile High City Hype Squad

The city is asking fans to leave chairs and large bags at home for the parade and rally. It is going to be warm, so bring plenty of water. Shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of people are expected, ready to celebrate the Nuggets.

