The Miami Heat may have created a collector's item...for Nuggets fans

Fans were given towels Friday that highlighted the one team the Heat haven't beaten.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI — The Miami Heat's marketing team might regret this one.

Fans who turned out for Game 4 at the Kaseya Center in Miami Friday night were given complimentary towels that stated the Heat's progress thus far in the NBA playoffs.

It lists all of the teams the Heat have faced -- the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.

VIDEO ABOVE: Denver Nuggets helping Colorado businesses, even on the road

Denver is the only team that hasn't been crossed out, of course. And with a 3-1 lead in the series, there's a good chance it will stay that way.

9NEWS' Scotty Gange summed it up pretty well. "These towels low-key feel like a self-burn by the Heat...Right?"

These towels low-key feel like a self-burn by the Heat… Right? pic.twitter.com/5DGzoAyh6m — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) June 9, 2023

If the Nuggets do clinch the series, these towels are sure to be highly sought-after collector's items among Denver basketball fans who want a novel way of commemorating the occasion. Which is surely not what the Heat brass had in mind.

"Odd to design and hand out tens of thousands of towels memorializing almost winning the title. #BringItIn," tweeted 9NEWS' Marshall Zelinger.

Odd to design and hand out tens of thousands of towels memorializing almost winning the title. #BringItIn https://t.co/rNo1kZY2EA — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) June 9, 2023

Whether the Nuggets win the Finals or the Heat, some of these towels are sure to end up on eBay. The only question is, whose fans will be buying them?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.