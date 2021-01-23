Jokic scores 31, Nuggets rally to beat Suns 130-126 in OT

Denver improved to above .500 for the first time this season with Friday night's win.

PHOENIX — Nikola Jokic scored 31 points, Gary Harris added 19 and the Denver Nuggets rallied to force overtime and then beat the Phoenix Suns 130-126.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points but took a hard fall late in overtime and didn’t play the final few possessions.

Phoenix’s offense looked out of sync without its leading scorer on the floor and didn’t score a field goal after he left.

The Suns had a 14-point lead at halftime but Denver sliced that deficit to 95-91 by the end of the third quarter.

