Campazzo suspended for first Nuggets playoff game

Facundo Campazzo will serve his one-game suspension Saturday for shoving Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the regular season finale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will be without another one of their players on Saturday.

Second-year guard Facundo Campazzo was served a one-game suspension without pay by the NBA on Wednesday for "forcefully shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind."

The incident occurred in Sunday night's regular season finale between the two teams at Ball Arena. Campazzo was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter.

Ellington was also fined $20,000 by the league for "escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media postgame." Ellington tweeted "When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo" after the game.

When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo — Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) April 11, 2022

Campazzo has played in 65 games for Denver this season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are slated to begin their opening-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

>>Video above: Could the Nuggets have The Joker and The Jover?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.