Nuggets choose their uniform for Game 5

After wearing blue for the first 4 games of the NBA Finals, the Nuggets are switching it up Monday.

DENVER — After wearing their blue uniforms for the first four games of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets are making an audible for a potentially championship-winning night.

The Nuggets will don their white City Edition uniforms for Game 5 of the series Monday night at Ball Arena.

Featuring the "Denver" across the front of the jersey along with orange trim, the City Edition uniforms have been a common sight for the Nuggets this season.

The Nuggets hoisted the Western Conference Finals trophy wearing their City Edition uniforms when they swept the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

So far in the NBA Finals, the Nuggets have split their first four games between their blue "Mile High City" Statement uniforms and their navy blue Swingman uniforms with two games apiece.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals tips off at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat.

For the city 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/bNGhYb25TL — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 12, 2023

