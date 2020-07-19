x
NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

The NBA is tweaking the rules, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes in the first exhibition for all teams.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly. The NBA is tweaking the rules, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes in the first exhibition for all teams.

The second and third exhibitions will be played with standard timing. The change for those initial games is for several reasons.

One is not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games.

Another is because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

