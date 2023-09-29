Colorado AD asks fans not to rush the field if CU beats No. 8 USC

Deion Sanders' football team hopes to celebrate a victory on national television this weekend, but fans are being asked to celebrate differently.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Athletic Director Rick George has sent a letter to CU fans asking them not to rush the field after football games.

George sent the email to Colorado Buffaloes football season ticket holders Thursday with the subject line "Expectations of Fan Conduct."

CU fans have rushed the field twice this season, following the final whistle of victories over rivals Nebraska and Colorado State.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes team hosts eighth-ranked Southern California at 10 a.m. Saturday at Folsom Field. USC beat Colorado 46-7 in 1927 and has won every meeting since, 16 straight in all.

"I ask you to refrain from entering the field after games," George said. "Although 'rushing the field' has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans. Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations."

"Unfortunately, after both of our first two home games, we received an inordinate number of complaints regarding fan conduct (especially student conduct), and after both of our home game victories, students and fans 'rushed the field.' Such conduct is unacceptable, and I ask you to please refrain from such behavior for any future events."

George said in the email he wanted to remind Colorado fans of the expectations of fan conduct during games.

"We want to remind you of our expectations of fan conduct during games," said George. "We expect all our fans to refrain from vulgar language, verbal or physical abuse, underage drinking, and overall intoxication. This type of conduct will not be tolerated at our home sporting events, and I have instructed our gameday staff and members of law enforcement to enhance their monitoring efforts of our fans’ conduct."

"Consequences for such behavior can include expulsion from the game, bans on attending future contests, student conduct investigations and, of course, legal action. Please act responsibly during our games, not only so others can enjoy the experience, but also so the world can see our passion and character."

Saturday's game will kick off at 10 a.m. MT and will be televised nationally on Fox. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in Fox's main college football daytime TV timeslot.

Fox will also bring its nationally televised "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show to CU's Farrand Field. This is the third time in September that "Big Noon Kickoff" is on the Boulder campus.

The pregame broadcast runs from 8 to 10 a.m. MT on Fox, but the party will begin a lot earlier at Farrand Field. Doors for the television show open at 5 a.m., with pregame activities starting at 7 a.m.

"Big Noon Kickoff" features host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram II.

