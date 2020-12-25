x
Ncaab

AP source: Duke women end basketball season amid virus

The Duke women’s team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, then-Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston. The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, because the school has not publicly announced the decision. Duke's new coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don't think we should be playing right now. That's my opinion on it." (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

DURHAM, North Carolina — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The person says the men’s program planned to keep playing. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school has not publicly announced the decision. 

The Duke women’s team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. 

The team’s next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday. 

