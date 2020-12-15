Chloe Kim, Shaun White and Gus Kenworthy are among the winter athletes invited to compete at Buttermilk Mountain in January.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — The X Games will return to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass for the 20th-consecutive year, ESPN X Games announced Tuesday.

The games will be held from Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 31.

ESPN also said the X Games Aspen 2021 "will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff."

"New to the event will be a virtual experience, bringing the excitement of X Games Aspen to fans at home," said a statement from ESPN. "The immersive and interactive environment will allow fans to build custom avatars, where they can explore and discover X Games content, interact with sponsors, play games and enter for a chance to win prizes."

The event will feature nearly 100 of the world's best winter sport athletes competing in 14 disciplines live on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Kelly Sildaru and Gus Kenworthy are among the invited athletes, said ESPN.

X Games Aspen 2021 will feature Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard competitions in the disciplines of SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air and Men’s Knuckle Huck. The Buttermilk Mountain event will also mark the first world-class North American snowboard and freeski event of the season.

