CSU basketball team stays unbeaten with huge late run over Mississippi State

The Rams pulled out another superb comeback Saturday, stunning Mississippi State 66-63.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Never dead.

The masters of survival and comeback.

This Colorado State men’s basketball team is either too mature or too naïve to ever think it is out of a game.

Maybe it's a bit of both.

The Rams pulled out another superb comeback Saturday, stunning Mississippi State 66-63.

A 17-2 run in the final 6 minutes of the game flipped a comfortable Mississippi State lead to a late CSU edge as the Rams reached 10-0.

It wasn't clean and easy, as they had to escape a nervous final 17 seconds after Mississippi State had three game-tying 3-point attempts, but all missed.

>>Video above: Moors siblings reunite with CSU basketball

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.