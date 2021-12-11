CSU basketball team stays unbeaten with huge late run over Mississippi State

FORT WORTH, Texas — Never dead.
The masters of survival and comeback.
This Colorado State men’s basketball team is either too mature or too naïve to ever think it is out of a game.
Maybe it's a bit of both.
The Rams pulled out another superb comeback Saturday, stunning Mississippi State 66-63.
A 17-2 run in the final 6 minutes of the game flipped a comfortable Mississippi State lead to a late CSU edge as the Rams reached 10-0.
It wasn't clean and easy, as they had to escape a nervous final 17 seconds after Mississippi State had three game-tying 3-point attempts, but all missed.
