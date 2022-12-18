Colorado tops Northern Colorado for Tad Boyle's milestone win

Head coach Tad Boyle tied the franchise record for career victories with No. 261.

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 26 points, KJ Simpson added 18, and Colorado defeated Northern Colorado 88-77 on Sunday night, giving Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle his program record-tying 261st win.

With a record of 261-160, Boyle, in his 13th season, is tied with Sox Walseth who was 261-245 in 20 seasons (1956-76).

Colorado led 58-53 with a little under 11 minutes remaining before da Silva scored seven points and Javon Ruffin and Simpson hit 3-pointers in a 16-4 run that gave the Buffaloes a 74-57 lead with 5:52 to go.

Ruffin finished with 12 points and Julian Hammond III added 11 for the Buffaloes (7-5).

Dalton Knecht scored 24 points for the Bears (5-6), Daylen Kountz added 17 and Matt Johnson 15.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half before Ruffin hit a 3-pointer for a 35-29 Colorado lead with 4:10 remaining. Simpson added a jumper and a 3-pointer later in the half and the Buffaloes led 46-39 at the break.

The Buffaloes have averaged 84.7 points in their seven wins.

𝟐𝟔𝟏 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬 @CoachTadBoyle has tied Sox Walseth for the most wins in Colorado Men’s Basketball history. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/pUbyOzsFBc — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 18, 2022

