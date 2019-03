Dylan Osetkowski registered 15 points as Texas got past Colorado 68-55 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Texas advanced to play No. 1 seed TCU on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Lipscomb and Wichita State will play in the other semifinal game.

Kerwin Roach II had 14 points and six rebounds for Texas (19-16). Courtney Ramey and Matt Coleman III each had 11 points for the hosts.

Texas went into the break with a 25-point lead over Colorado at 44-19, and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Tyler Bey had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes (23-13), which ended the season tied for the third-most wins in program history. McKinley Wright IV added 11 points and six rebounds. D'Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.