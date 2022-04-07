CU great 'Buffalo' Bill Harris has died at 79

"We have lost a true Buffalo, easily one of our all-time greats," said CU Athletic Director Rick George.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) football great "Buffalo" Bill Harris died Tuesday at 79.

Harris passed away after a long illness, in Marina Del Rey, Calif., surrounded by his family, said David Plati, CU associate athletic director and sports information director.

A star running back for CU in the early 1960s, Harris later became the head the school's Alumni C Club in May 2001, serving nine years in the position.

"Bill just loved the University of Colorado, being a part of it and what he considered the CU family represented for him," said his wife, Sue. "It gave him such an opportunity for his life going from New Jersey to Colorado and meant everything to him."

"On his recruiting trip, (Coach) Sonny Grandelius picked him up at the airport in Denver and on the way to CU, parked at the crest of the turnpike into Boulder. When Bill got out at the scenic overlook spot, he told Sonny, ‘This is for me.’ And the rest is history."

As a football star, Harris earned the nickname “Buffalo Bill” and lettered three times from 1961 through 1963. Harris is one of 56 players in school history to have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a Buffs career, CU said.

"We have lost a true Buffalo, easily one of our all-time greats," said CU Athletic Director Rick George. "But more than that, Bill was a tremendous person who had such an engaging personality. Simply a friend to everybody."

Harris was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Sue, and his son Trevor.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.