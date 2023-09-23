Fowler-Nicolosi's 2 TD passes and score by defense helps Colorado State beat Middle Tennessee 31-23

The Rams picked up their first win of the season Saturday night on the road.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Mohamed Kamara returned a fumbled ball five yards into the end zone and Colorado State beat Middle Tennessee 31-23 on Saturday night.

Fowler-Nicolosi connected with two 7-yard touchdown passes to Tory Hunter, one each in the third and fourth quarters to give Colorado State a 24-17 lead with 11:34 remaining and Kamara scored on the ensuing series two plays later.

But Nicholas Vattiato then drove Middle Tennessee 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by his 10-yard TD pass to Elijah Metcalf that cut the deficit to 31-23 with 6:34 to play.

The Blue Raiders drove to the Colorado State 32 with seven seconds to play. The game ended when Nuer Gatkuoth sacked Vattiato.

Fowler-Nicolosi completed 29 of 42 passes for 36 yards. Dallin Holker had 11 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown for Colorado State (1-2). Horton finished with 10 catches for 99 yards.

Vattiato was 30-of-41 passing for 274 yards, threw three touchdown passes and added 47 yards on the ground and touchdown run from short yardage for Middle Tennessee (1-2). Holden Willis had nine catches for 118 yards, Metcalf finished with 11 for 95 and each had a touchdown reception.

