x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Morrow runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs; Colorado St. beats Hawaii

The Rams picked up their second win of the season Saturday at Canvas Stadium.
Credit: AP
Colorado State tight end Tanner Arkin, top left, is upended by Hawaii defensive back Malik Hausman, bottom left, as defensive back Virdel Edwards II covers in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Avery Morrow ran 26 times for 147 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Colorado State rally and beat Hawaii 17-13 Saturday.

Morrow capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their first lead with 1:28 to play.

Clay Millen completed 17 of 24 passes for 177 yards and added 53 yards rushing on 12 carries for Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 Mountain West).

Matthew Shipley opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and Brayden Schrager threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Phillips midway through the second quarter before Shipley kicked a 23-yarder as time expired to give Hawaii (2-6, 1-2) a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The Rams took the opening kickoff of the second half and Morrow's 1-yard touchdown run about 5 minutes later trimmed Colorado State's deficit to 13-10.

RELATED: Third-string QB leads Utah State to win over Colorado State

RELATED: Boyle's 43-yard FG snaps CSU's 10-game skid

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Air Force football beats Navy in matchup of service academies

Before You Leave, Check This Out