Morrow runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs; Colorado St. beats Hawaii

The Rams picked up their second win of the season Saturday at Canvas Stadium.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Avery Morrow ran 26 times for 147 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Colorado State rally and beat Hawaii 17-13 Saturday.

Morrow capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams their first lead with 1:28 to play.

Clay Millen completed 17 of 24 passes for 177 yards and added 53 yards rushing on 12 carries for Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 Mountain West).

Matthew Shipley opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal about 5 minutes into the game and Brayden Schrager threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Phillips midway through the second quarter before Shipley kicked a 23-yarder as time expired to give Hawaii (2-6, 1-2) a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The Rams took the opening kickoff of the second half and Morrow's 1-yard touchdown run about 5 minutes later trimmed Colorado State's deficit to 13-10.

𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦 𝗪𝗜𝗡❗️🏔@CSUFootball takes down Hawaii, 17-13 on State Pride with Avery Morrow leading the charge on the ground! 😤#Stalwart x #RamGrit🐏 pic.twitter.com/Wz5ogmGPj8 — Colorado State Rams 🏔️ (@CSURams) October 22, 2022

