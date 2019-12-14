GREELEY, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos star Ed McCaffrey said he’s been smiling ever since he said “yes” to the offer to become the University of Northern Colorado’s new football coach.

“I’m so happy; it just felt so right,” McCaffrey said Friday at an introductory news conference.

McCaffrey, 51, said he felt a “calling” to make the move from high school football to the college level. He's been the coach at Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch for the past two years, guiding the school to Colorado’s Class 5A state title in 2018 and to the semifinals this year.

And there was no better place for him to make that jump, he said, than Northern Colorado. It’s where he practiced as an NFL player in 1995 when he first came to the Denver Broncos, who held their training camp at UNC, and where he believes he can rebuild a struggling program that won back-to-back NCAA Division II national titles in 1995 and 1996 before moving up to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Continue reading this story at The Coloradoan.

RELATED: Ed McCaffrey named next Northern Colorado head football coach

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports