Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe visit Boulder to see Coach Prime's CU Buffs

Colorado jumped 4 spots to No. 18 in the AP college football poll after beating Nebraska Saturday in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colorado — Two of the biggest names in the sports media world made a trip to Colorado over the weekend.

New ESPN debate partners Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe traveled to Boulder Saturday to see the Colorado Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

9NEWS sports reporter Arielle Orsuto interviewed the sports commentators before kickoff as Colorado head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders made his home debut at Folsom Field.

"It's a great atmosphere. Talked to Coach Prime as we walked in. His guys seem real focused so I'm expecting a big game," Sharpe said. "I'm expecting to consolidate this win. They got one last week, they're going to put another one together today."

"Obviously they've got stars in [Shadeur] Sanders and [Travis] Hunter and we know all about that," Smith said. "But Primetime, just what Shannon said, this is a guy that's a Hall of Famer, the greatest cornerback in history. He lives for the big moments, not just as a player, but as a coach. So he instills that in a lot of these guys and I think they sense how big of a moment this is and they're going to rise to the challenge."

Colorado rose to the challenge Saturday, beating Nebraska 26-14, showing the Buffs' upset victory over TCU in Week 1 was no fluke.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores Saturday, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.

An NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, Sharpe made his ESPN debut on the debate show "First Take" with Smith on Sept. 4.

I done fell asleep on the PJ, woke up, had breakfast in bed, and landed in Boulder, CO all before 7AM! pic.twitter.com/pVwSSmvucR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 9, 2023

This week, Colorado hosts Colorado State at Folsom Field at 8 p.m. Saturday.

ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows will each be in Boulder for the Week 3 game.

