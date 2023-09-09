'College GameDay' coming to Colorado next week

ESPN made it official after Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' CU Buffs beat Nebraska 36-14, improving to 2-0 on the season.

BOULDER, Colo. — ESPN's College GameDay is officially coming to Boulder after Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' University of Colorado Buffaloes' victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

"Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'!" GameDay posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The game they'll be here for is the Saturday, Sept. 16 matchup against in-state rival Colorado State University.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Folsom Field.

For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State! pic.twitter.com/rAcTFTS5zW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

The conversations started on GameDay Saturday when the hosts were discussing their level of concern about Nebraska ahead of the game against Colorado and Rece Davis said there could be "GameDay implications."

"That's what I hear," Kirk Herbstreit said.

"Oh yeah, we're going out to the Mile High," Pat McAfee added before Davis interjected, "I didn't say that."

The conversation continued later on when the hosts were making their picks for the game.

"Colorado wins, we go to Colorado next week," Lee Corso said while picking Coach Prime's team to win before lamenting it would be a "sixth four-hour plane trip."

"Oh it'll be a good trip next week, you'll enjoy that," Herbstreit said to Corso. "It's beautiful there at the foothills, looking up at the Rockies. Maybe the best setting in college football. We'll be there, so it will be good."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Buffaloes

