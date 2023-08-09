Colorado football stadium celebrates 100th season

Folsom Field has seen some of the best football players in college football history, including Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam.

BOULDER, Colo. — Folsom Field is celebrating its 100th season in 2023 as Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders begins a new era for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Built for $65,000 in 271 days in 1924, Folsom Field is tied as the 21st-oldest venue in the FBS.

The 100th season looks to be one of the most exciting in the stadium’s history having sold out four of six home games so far this season.

“We are excited to ring in the Coach Prime Era this fall in Folsom Field’s 100th year,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said.

“This season will be a celebration of the history and tradition of Colorado Buffaloes football as well as a launch into an exciting new future for the program. We look forward to a sold-out stadium all season to usher in the Coach Prime Era and kick off the next century of Buffs football at Folsom Field.”

Lines, hashes, numbers, logos are done! pic.twitter.com/D1i0qxOz4E — CU Sports Turf (@CUBuffsTurf) September 7, 2023

Originally holding 26,000 fans in 22 sections, Folsom Field has undergone major upgrades several times.

In 1956, an upper deck was added to two-thirds of the stadium, and in 1967, the track was removed and field lowered, adding additional rows at the bottom of the sections.

The team house was renovated in 1979 and in 1991, the Dal Ward Athletic Center was built.

In 2003, the East Side Club Seats and Suites were added at a cost of $45.2 million and in 2014, the Athletics Complex Expansion initiative built the UCHealth Champions Center and Indoor Practice Facility, as well as renovated Dal Ward for $156 million.

