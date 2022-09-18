x
Washington State football team rips Colorado State

The Rams are off to a 0-3 start to the season after Saturday's 38-7 road loss.
Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Billy Riviere III during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Things went sideways almost immediately in this one.

The Colorado State football team received the opening kick and the drive ended with a sack, which was the 17th allowed on the young Rams' season.

A shanked 26-yard punt followed and four plays later, Washington State was in the end zone.

That set the tone as Washington State quickly ripped through the Rams on the way to a 38-7 win.

The point totals allowed in the first two weeks weren’t good, but CSU’s defense often played better than scores would suggest after being put in some poor positions.

There are multiple truths in play right now. It’s true that this is a huge rebuild and some growing pains should have been expected. It’s also true that this first three weeks have been uglier than almost anyone would have anticipated.

>>READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, left, speaks with quarterback Clay Millen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

