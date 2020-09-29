x
Add another starter: Broncos to place Wilkinson on injured reserve

Right tackle has hairline fracture in shin area. Broncos now have 11 players, 5 starters worth $53.42 million on IR.
Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson wears a name in support of Black Lives Matter during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Add another starter to the Broncos’ lengthy and costly injury list.

Elijah Wilkinson is going on injured reserve after X-rays confirmed the starting right tackle has a hairline fracture in his tibula bone along the shin. Fractures ordinarily take six weeks to heal so Wilkinson is likely out until after the Broncos’ week 8 bye.

Wilkinson becomes the fifth Broncos starter and 11th player who is on injured reserve. The payout for those 11 players is $53.42 million, or 30.6 percent of the team’s cash payroll.

Demar Dotson, an 11-year veteran who started the previous eight seasons at right tackle for Tampa Bay, is expected to replace Wilkinson, who played all 63 offensive snaps Sunday against the Bucs. A look at Broncos players on injured reserve with their 2020 incomes:

Injured reserve/player .… 2020 pay

Von Miller, OLB …………. $18 million

A.J. Bouye, CB …...…..... $13.44 million

Jurrell Casey, DL ……….. $11.79 million

Elijah Wilkinson, RT ….… $3.26 million

Mark Barron, LB ………... $2.5 million

Courtland Sutton, WR …. $1.1 million

DeMarcus Walker, DL .…. $1.1 million ($51.19M)

Dre’Mont Jones, DL ….… $685,400

Justin Strnad, ILB ………. $637,772

Austin Calitro, ILB ..……. $502,942

Austin Fort, TE ……....…. $400,000

Total ………….……....….. $53.42 million

Team cash payroll ......... $174.7 million

Credit: AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (68) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh, PA.

