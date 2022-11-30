'Sunday Night Football' snub 'expected' when you don't win

“Right now I’m thinking about the Baltimore Ravens,’’ Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Providing the natural human responses apply, Sunday Night Football may have done the Denver Broncos a favor by dumping their game Dec. 11 against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

By flexing the Broncos-Chiefs out of primetime – the game will now kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High and be broadcast on CBS instead of 9NEWS – Sunday Night Football essentially sent the message the Broncos aren’t good enough to warrant the national spotlight. The network and league pooh-bahs are also telling the Chiefs they’re supposed to whip the Broncos.

There’s a chance this may lead to one team using insult for motivation while the other coasts from overconfidence.

“Right now I’m thinking about the Baltimore Ravens,’’ Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I know we play them at 1 o’clock [Eastern Time] on Sunday.

“For that [flex out], I mean, it’s expected. When you don’t win, things like that are going to happen. We’ll play anywhere, we’ll play anytime. We’ll travel to London again if we need to. But it’s just about let’s get to the game, and right now it’s about Baltimore.”

London was the place of the Broncos' last win. And no, Rod, the bye did not come at a good time. The Broncos are 0-3 since beating Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30.

Jeudy, Hamler still out

Hope of two top receivers returning this week has dwindled considerably as Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler still were not deemed ready to practice Wednesday. Jeudy has missed the last two games with an ankle injury suffered on the first offensive play of the Broncos’ 17-10 loss at Tennessee. Hamler missed the past three games with a hamstring injury suffered during a practice leading into the Titans’ game. Hamler was not placed on four-week injured reserve, so the Broncos initially had hope he would return no later than this Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

Also, top defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones was sick and didn’t practice Wednesday.

