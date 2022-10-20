Broncos getting Rypien ready just in case

While Russell Wilson is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, backup Brett Rypien took the bulk of walkthrough reps Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even with Russell Wilson saying Wednesday his hamstring feels much better, the Denver Broncos wisely had him mostly observe the team's walkthrough practice.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien took most of the offensive reps, sources told 9NEWS.

While that doesn't mean Wilson won't start Sunday against the New York Jets in the AFC game at Empower Field at Mile High, it does mean the Broncos are getting Rypien just in case.

Rypien has primarily been a No. 3 or backup quarterback through his first three-plus seasons since he signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.

He did get one start in 2020 — against the Jets in game 4 at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. Although Rypien threw three interceptions in that game, he also completed 19 of 31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Most impressively, he led the Broncos to a 37-28 win.

The Broncos have only had two other games the past 3-plus seasons in which they scored more — 38 points in wins against Detroit last year and against Houston in 2019.

Rypien had been running as the Broncos' No. 3 quarterback through the offseason and training camp, but a strong performance in the second half of preseason game No. 2 at Buffalo lifted him past veteran Josh Johnson for the backup job behind Wilson.

It was late in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers that Wilson felt his hamstring grab while scrambling left away from pressure. Wilson finished the game but there was concern about his hamstring the next day, Tuesday.

Wilson said during his press conference Wednesday his condition was improving.

“I’m feeling better every day, day by day,'' he said. "Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know—wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better.”

While determined to play, Wilson was non-committal when asked if he would play Sunday.

“I’m hoping so,'' he said. "I’m doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That’s always my mentality.”

Wilson said he has dealt with a hamstring injury before. Which means he's never missed a game because of it. Wilson is in his 11th NFL season and has started all but three games -- because of a finger injury that required in-season surgery last year. Wilson was also bothered by a strained shoulder the previous two weeks but that ailment was no listed on the injury report Wednesday.

