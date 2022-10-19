9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

All signs point to Halloween with spooky fairs, festivals, parades, runs, brew fests & haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!

This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.

Westy Fest

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Halloween Harvest Festival is now Westy Fest. The free event is Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Westminster Center Park. There will be carnival games, trick or treating, hot air balloons, live music, food trucks, jumping castles, BBQ competition and pumpkin patch.

Falldays in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' Old Colorado City will host its Falldays on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festival offers a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, face painting, balloon artist, kids’ zone, sidewalk sales and live music at Bancroft Park.

Westernaires Horsecapades

DENVER — Colorado's premier youth riding organization — the Westernaires — will present its annual Horsecapades extravaganza for four performances on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. The Westernaires will delight audiences with colorful and precise drill riding, world-class trick riding, true-to-history cavalry act, daring charioteers and more. Performances will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Western Events Center. Grab your tickets to the Westernaires' annual show at Westernaires.org.

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon

DENVER — "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" is the newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Opening Friday, Oct. 21, "Apollo" takes visitors back to the space race leading up to the moon landing in 1969 with more than 100 artifacts from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s archives. Guests can make footprints on a virtual moon and climb aboard a lunar rover model in the multi-sensory exhibition. "Apollo: When We Went to the Moon" will be at the museum through Jan. 22, 2023, and a special ticket is required.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are ready to save their season. The Broncos (2-4) host the New York Jets (4-2) at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Empower Field at Mile High. Some tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets hold their 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Nuggets tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. Tickets to see back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and returning point guard Jamal Murray are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

DENVER — The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are back home at Ball Arena on Friday, Oct. 21. The hockey champs will host the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. in downtown Denver. For tickets, visit Ticketmater.com.

Upper Deck Golf

DENVER — Denver's baseball stadium will be transformed into a golf driving range this weekend. Upper Deck Golf will set up at Coors Field from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, turning the stadium into a "unique golfing experience." Fans will be able drive golf balls from the third deck inside the ballpark. A VIP experience includes free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

Fall Flannel Festival

DENVER — Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market are hosting their 5th annual Fall Flannel Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held in the Dairy Block Alley in LoDo, the free event offers live music, face paintings, a live pumpkin carver, photo booth and kids' craft stations. Kids will can trick-or-treat through the Alley and around the block, with candy bags provided. Come dressed in your favorite flannel or Halloween costume.

Broadway Halloween Parade

DENVER — The Broadway Halloween Parade is back for a fifth time. The Halloween parade offers spooky bands, floats and groups in fun, community-friendly fashion. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes because everyone will get to march in the street after the parade. The parade travels down Broadway from 5th Avenue to Alameda Avenue through Denver's South Broadway area.

Hocus Pocus in Concert

DENVER — A trio of kids take on the three Sanderson sisters in Disney's "Hocus Pocus in Concert." The Colorado Symphony will be performing every note from the original full film score "Hocus Pocus" while the movie is simultaneously projected on screens in Boettcher Concert Hall. Jacob Joyce conducts the concert which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Boo at the Bridge

CAÑON CITY — The Royal Gorge Bridge Park’s 8th annual "Boo at the Bridge" takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The festive event features trick-or-treat goodies dished out by local businesses and non-profits, entertainment and games. "Mummies" and daddies can find tickets at RoyalGorgeBridge.com.

Trick or Treat Trail at Denver Zoo

DENVER — Trick-or-treating is back at Denver Zoo in a limited-admission event with eight stations serving up wildlife-friendly candy. An additional $20 ticket provides access to a reusable trick-or-treat bag, 30 to 40 pieces of candy, a Monster Mash dance party, photo opportunities, cocktails and eats. Trick or Treat Trail at Denver Zoo takes place Friday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 through Oct. 31.

Boo at the Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo begins its annual Halloween celebration this Friday, Oct. 21. Boo at the Zoo will have fun trick-or-treat stations with candy made with sustainable palm oil to help protect wild orangutans. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the festivities which take place Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the next two weekends and on Halloween night. Boo at the Zoo tickets can be bought online at CMZoo.org.

Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade

DENVER — Head to Denver Union Station for the Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Four-legged friends can compete in the Halloween pet parade and costume contest held on the outdoor Terminal Bar patio. Denver Animal Shelter will be on-site with adoptable dogs and adoption information.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

AURORA — The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Southlands Shopping Town Square. Proceeds support the Aurora Police Department K-9 Unit.

Hauntings in the Hangar

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is hosting its annual Hauntings in the Hangar event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festive activities include a magic show, a Black Hole listening station, trick or treat candy stations, Phantom photo booth, and a magic show at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration for tickets is suggested, but are not required, at WingsMuseum.org.

WitchFest at Fright Fest

DENVER — Colorado's largest witch festival honoring all traditions and paths is returning to Elitch Gardens Fright Fest on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. WitchFest will feature live rituals, tarot readings and real magic. Vendors, readers and priestesses from across the United States will be in attendance. WitchFest is free with park admission.

Spirits & Spirits

DENVER — Four Mile Historic Park’s Spirits & Spirits is an immersive Halloween-themed event that gives attendees an opportunity to explore the grounds after dark while entering the otherworldly realm of Victorian Spiritualism. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., adult libations, delectable provisions, and fantastical amusements will be offered. There will also be live performances based on true stories of hauntings, murder, and the supernatural experiences that have happened in Colorado.

Boo at 9+CO

DENVER — Boo at 9+CO is a family-friendly celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22 on the green space outside of Postino at 8th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Guests can pick a pumpkin from the patch, concoct a witches brew at the Postino drink tent, and enjoy a photobooth, face painting, live DJ, and kids trick-o-treating. There will be a kids/parent costume contest and a Doggie costume parade and contest.

Haunted Forest

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) opens the gates of the Backcountry Wilderness Area Haunted Forest to reveal sinister scenes for two nights, Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. Discover what’s lurking behind every tree and bush in this three-quarter-mile creep through the woods. The Haunted Forest walk begins at the Rocky Heights Middle School trailhead. Tickets are sold online, at any HRCA recreation center and 303-791-2500. Tickets will be available at the door, if not sold out.

Whiskey Warmer

CENTENNIAL — The City of Centennial’s annual Whiskey Warmer takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Centennial Center Park. The event features local craft whiskey and spirits distillers, live music and food trucks. Admission into the event is free and open to all ages, but to participate in the whiskey tasting you must be 21 years or older. Live music from Pandas & People and Soul School Live will be in the park amphitheater so bring your chairs and blankets.

Harvest Haunt

GOLDEN — Colorado Railroad Museum’s annual Harvest Haunt on Saturday, Oct. 22 features the Olde Railroaders Silly Graveyard, “not-so-spooky” Haunted Railcars, a hay bale maze, and musical ensembles performing throughout the day in the outdoor pavilion. An authentic, coal burning Colorado steam locomotive will pull trains for this event.

Corn Mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out this handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — For those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events. Some of the major haunted houses include Denver’s 13th Floor, Westminster’s Frightmare Compound, Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs, and Thornton’s Haunted Field of Screams. Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart

COLORADO SPRINGS — The largest holiday show in Colorado Springs arrives in October. The Colorado Springs Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart features hundreds of vendors with handcrafted goods, home décor, gourmet food, art, crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing, photography, toys, Christmas decorations and more. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be traveling down from the North Pole for the weekend and will be hanging out at the Winter Wonderland display. The Sugar Plum Food & Gift Mart takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Colorado Springs Event Center off Palmer Park and Academy. Admission is $8 for adults and kids under age 16 are free.

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, a family-friendly fall attraction, is returning for its second season at Hudson Gardens. Open select nights through Halloween, the event features 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin displays featuring a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Tickets range in price from $15 to $20 for adults.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There are pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park and its "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back. Mile High Farms is open for autumn with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, stage performances, farmers' playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.





Nick's Fall Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, straw maze, putt-putt golf course, pedal karts, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkin patch.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry has opened its 2022 Miners' Pumpkin Patch. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch games, hayrides and gold panning. The patch will be open Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Whale of a Used Book Sale

GOLDEN — It’s an ocean of deals at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Jefferson County Public Library this weekend. The event runs Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23 in the massive exhibit hall of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The sale boasts more than 100,000 books, DVDs, records, maps and audio books. Admission is $5 per person. Prices range from 50¢ to $3 on most items and Sunday is "Bag Day" when $8 buys you as many items as will fit into a grocery-size bag. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Repticon

AURORA — Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The event will feature thousands of reptiles and other exotic pets and advice directly from top quality breeders. You'll be able to see live reptiles up close at animal encounters and seminars on the hour each day. Repticon is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

UC Davis vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Boise State vs. Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Hawaii vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Colorado Mesa vs. Adams State

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Black Hills State vs. Colorado School of Mines

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

South Dakota Mines vs. Fort Lewis College

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Chadron State vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“Halloween Ends,” the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, was the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July. “Smile” finished in second place, continuing its strong performance in its third week. New movies from Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts and George Clooney give theaters some much-needed new movies this weekend.

New movies this weekend

Black Adam

Ticket to Paradise

Need for Speed: No Limits

Last weekend's box office

Halloween Ends — $40 million Smile — $12.5 million Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — $7.3 million The Woman King — $3.7 million Amsterdam — $2.7 million Don't Worry Darling — $2.2 million Barbarian — $1.3 million Terrifier 2 — $1.0 million Bros — $0.9 million Top Gun: Maverick — $0.6 million

