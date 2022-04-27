French EDM duo Polo & Pan to play Red Rocks concert

The Red Rocks concert calendar is filling up as more artists return to live touring.

DENVER — French music duo Polo & Pan has announced a stop at Red Rocks on their North American tour.

The duo of Paul Armand-Delille and Alexandre Grynszpan have booked a date at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages show are set to go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $89 plus service fees.

A ticket presale runs from Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. with the password CYCLORAMA2022.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

