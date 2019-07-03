ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pro Bowl long-snapper Casey Kreiter is back!

The Denver Broncos will re-sign the long snapper Thursday on a one-year, $1 million deal.

Kreiter's new deal includes $800,000 in salary, a $100,000 workout bonus and $100,000 roster bonus, 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis has learned.

Kreiter had been with the Broncos for three seasons and made the Pro Bowl this past season, but the team notified him earlier this week that he would not be tendered as a restricted free agent, making him a free agent. Had he been tendered, Kreiter's salary would have been $2.025 million.

Casey Kreiter slaps hands with fans in the stands during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

RELATED | Darian Stewart on release from Broncos: 'I gotta lot of love for Denver, but it's time for a change'

RELATED | Thunder III to ride in Pro Football Hall of Fame parade in Canton, Ohio

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS