Broncos injuries continue: Jonas Griffith out for season with ACL injury

Inside linebacker who started eight games last season hobbled off practice field Tuesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The physical blows continue for the Denver Broncos.

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith will require season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, a source told 9NEWS.

The injury was suffered during training camp practice Tuesday.

Griffith, 26, was a season-opening starter at inside linebacker last year alongside Josey Jewell. Griffith was partially replaced by Alex Singleton, who wound up as Denver's leading tackler in 2022, before the former Indiana State standout suffered a season-ending foot injury during a midseason practice.

Although Jewell and Singleton are the starting inside linebackers this year with third-round rookie Drew Sanders coming in behind him, Griffith was slated to be a No. 4 inside linebacker and core special teamer.

The Broncos signed former UNLV inside linebacker Austin Ajiake to their 90-man roster. Griffith joins Tim Patrick (Achilles), Baron Browning (knee) Riley Moss (core) and KJ Hamler (heart condition) as Broncos who have suffered significant setbacks so far this season.

