Broncos fans vent on social media after Melvin Gordon fumbles vs. Raiders

Broncos fans vented after running back Melvin Gordon III coughed up the football once again.

LAS VEGAS — "In the end, you can't put the ball on the ground. It's that simple," said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday.

Broncos running back fumbled the ball during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The ball was recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.

The fumble was Gordon's fourth in four games in the 2022 season.

Gordon has 24 fumbles in his career with 10 coming in his two-plus years with the Broncos.

After Sunday's game, Gordon was asked about the extra work he had been putting in on ball security, he choked up and walked off the podium without answering the question

"It doesn't matter if I'm trying to do too much or go this way or that way, my job is to make plays and hold on to the ball and put this team in the best position to win,'' Gordon said. "I didn't do that today. But I'll be all right."

"We always say take care of the ball, it's the most important thing," Hackett said. "It's not like he's trying to do it, we understand that. But we just have to be even better with our ball security across the board. The other guys did a good job, and Melvin had that one."

"I got to talk to him out here for a little bit, Melvin, and I got to talk to him during the game,'' said Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "He's so passionate. This guy works so hard every day. You should see him pre-practice andpost-practice. The amount of time he puts in. The extra catches. I told him, you're one of the best guys to ever play this game at this position. Don't forget that.' I kept reminding him, just don't forget that."

Broncos fans took to social media during Sunday's game, many believing Gordon's fumble would be the end of his time in Denver.

Is Nathaniel Hackett unaware Melvin Gordon fumbles regularly? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 2, 2022

Pretty sure that should be the last carry Melvin Gordon ever has as a Bronco…



No I am not being dramatic… — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) October 2, 2022

That should be Melvin Gordon's last carry as a Bronco — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 2, 2022

Melvin Gordon has 4 fumbles in 4 games………………………… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 2, 2022

Cut Melvin Gordon — Scotty (@Skotty_Payne) October 2, 2022

Melvin Gordon has put the ball on the ground for a 4th time in 4 games.



FOUR TIMES IN FOUR GAMES.



It’s not a agenda or narrative. It’s right in our face. — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 2, 2022

I’d hate to be a Melvin Gordon ball security issue denier right now. — Zach Bye (@byesline) October 2, 2022

Nobody has more fumbles as a ballcarrier or receiver over the last four years than Melvin Gordon. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 2, 2022

Melvin Gordon is a problem. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 2, 2022

That should be the last down Melvin Gordon ever plays as a Denver Bronco — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 2, 2022

The Melvin Gordon era in Denver is over. He should be done. Officially. #Broncos — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) October 2, 2022

Melvin Gordon wears buttery gloves.



He has to.



How???? — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 2, 2022

Death, taxes and Melvin Gordon fumbles. — Ricky Henne (@RickyHenne) October 2, 2022

Okay, I'm officially done with Melvin Gordon — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 2, 2022

I think this is all just an elaborate ruse for Melvin Gordon to land a Butterfingers sponsorship. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 2, 2022

Broncos fans when they hand it off the Melvin Gordon pic.twitter.com/Yl2FlsI6QA — JMS vYoli (@v_yolli) October 3, 2022

Melvin Gordon with his NFL leading (among RB) 4th fumble of the year. #FreeJavonte — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 2, 2022

