Broncos fans vent on social media after Melvin Gordon fumbles vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — "In the end, you can't put the ball on the ground. It's that simple," said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Sunday.
Broncos running back fumbled the ball during the second quarter of Sunday's game. The ball was recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown.
The fumble was Gordon's fourth in four games in the 2022 season.
Gordon has 24 fumbles in his career with 10 coming in his two-plus years with the Broncos.
After Sunday's game, Gordon was asked about the extra work he had been putting in on ball security, he choked up and walked off the podium without answering the question
"It doesn't matter if I'm trying to do too much or go this way or that way, my job is to make plays and hold on to the ball and put this team in the best position to win,'' Gordon said. "I didn't do that today. But I'll be all right."
"We always say take care of the ball, it's the most important thing," Hackett said. "It's not like he's trying to do it, we understand that. But we just have to be even better with our ball security across the board. The other guys did a good job, and Melvin had that one."
"I got to talk to him out here for a little bit, Melvin, and I got to talk to him during the game,'' said Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "He's so passionate. This guy works so hard every day. You should see him pre-practice andpost-practice. The amount of time he puts in. The extra catches. I told him, you're one of the best guys to ever play this game at this position. Don't forget that.' I kept reminding him, just don't forget that."
Broncos fans took to social media during Sunday's game, many believing Gordon's fumble would be the end of his time in Denver.
