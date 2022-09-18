Broncos vs. Texans: Fan's guide for game day

The Denver Broncos host the Houston Texans on Sunday’s home opener.

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos make their 2022 regular season home debut at Empower Field at Mile High, hosting the Houston Texans.

TIME : Sunday, 2:25 p.m. CBS

: Sunday, 2:25 p.m. CBS OPENING LINE: Broncos by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Broncos by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 1-0, Broncos 0-1.

Texans 1-0, Broncos 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 5-3.

Broncos lead 5-3. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Texans 38-24, Dec. 8, 2019, in Houston.

Tickets

Some tickets for Sunday's game are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Temperatures today start out in the lower 50s before climbing into the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees in the metro area. There will be plenty of sun today too, so drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Game day schedule

8 a.m. - Parking Lot C opens for early tailgating & RV permits

10 a.m. - All parking lots open

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Mane Street opens

11:30 a.m. - Premium gates open

12:30 p.m. - All gates open

12:20-12:45 p.m. - Gameday Gallup

2:05 p.m. - Pregame entertainment inside stadium

2:25 p.m. - Kickoff

Halftime - High-flying canine entertainment

Parking

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High does not offer on-site parking purchases. All parking must be reserved in advance of game day at Ticketmaster.com.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

BroncosRide bus service

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium for a third-straight season.

Rail service

RTD will add train cars to light rail service on the E and W Lines, which directly serve Empower Field at Mile High, and to N Line service between Eastlake 124th Station and Union Station.

Bus service

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Rideshare

Empower Field at Mile High has relocated its postgame rideshare pickup location.

Previously at the intersection of Federal & Dick Connor Blvd., the new location is south of the stadium on Eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and Parking Lot M.

Rideshare pickup vehicles will now be able to access the stadium’s pickup location from either North or Southbound Federal Blvd.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

