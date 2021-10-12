'He was a genuine human': Fans share memories of meeting Demaryius Thomas

9NEWS asked the community to share their DT memories. These are their thoughts.

DENVER — A day after the news dropped that former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33-years-old, fans continue to share their memories of the famed receiver.

9NEWS asked the community to share their memories with us, and you showed up.

Fans who met the receiver at various events or ran into him around the city said he was friendly, humble and always took the time to make them feel special.

The following comments were culled from 9NEWS social media pages.

Katy Landry:

"My husband and I were sitting next to him in a suite at a Rockies game. I think he ate for 6 innings straight 😂. He was so nice and friendly. This was before Super Bowl 50. Such a sad loss. 💔"

Krystal Romero:

"My son was able to participate in his camp a few years back and was the smallest child there but DT made sure to make my son feel like he was on top! My son was even named the #1 draft pick for his camp and later was pictured on DT's personal FB and on procamps website. A true memory we both won't forget!! DT was a very talented yet genuine soul that showed everyone he came across just how big of a heart he had! Rest in peace DT you will be greatly missed!! 🙏🏻🧡"

Mone' Leonard Quarford:

"We met him at an auto show in Denver. He signed our mini football helmet."

Connie Blincoe:

"I also met D.T. Randomly at Target in Lone Tree, a bunch of players were doing something and I took the opportunity!"

Robinson Usagani:

"Played a couple of games of pool when he was a rookie. I was joking around and said “This isn’t football DT!” He was just laughing."

Liz Hitt:

"DT and other Bronco players and personnel came into a place a worked yrs and yrs ago and he was the nicest person so down to earth and kind.. May he rest in peace and I pray the lord brings comfort and love to his family and friends. 🧡🧡💙💙#88💙💙🧡🧡"

Erica Peters:

"I met D.T. randomly at a 7-11 in Centennial. He was so nice and took pictures and gave me a hug when I told him I was his #1 fan. My heart hurts because not only was he an incredible player and force on the field but the nicest human. I was so happy he retired as a Bronco this summer. He was far too young and this is such terrible news for Broncos Country and his family, friends, players and coaches. #88, you’ll be in our hearts forever. 💙🧡💙🧡💙🧡"

Mike Lollis:

"I met DT at the gym before we resigned him and he’s such a respectful and humble dude! Even though I only met him once, when I found out he passed away, I felt that deep in my soul. Rest easy big dog!!"

Christina Tozzie:

"Had the absolute pleasure of meeting and hanging out with Demaryius Thomas a few years back. He was so personable and we talked as if we had been lifelong friends. He just had the most amazingly positive energy. He was a genuine human and will be greatly missed, for more than his superb athletic abilities. Rest in peace, DT 🧡💙"

Angie McCoy:

"I met him a couple of times at various Bronco events. He was always so nice to everyone! He will certainly be missed by many 💙🧡💙🧡💙"

Dave Hearn:

"This exact moment is my favorite memory. DT will forever be immortalized on our wall. RIP #88" (See photo below)

David Love:

"I got opportunity talk to him and got his autograph such a nice person and humble Rest each #88 DT"

Chris Slaughter:

"That Tebow OT catch was probably the best. But, not many wide receivers can say they were the best in the NFL at any point during their careers. During those Manning days he was arguably the best receiver in the NFL. I’ve met him a few times and he was probably one of the nicest guys you could ever talk to."

Jenna Florea:

"He came into the restaurant I used to work at And I told my husband so he came up in full Bronco gear and him and my daughter pretended not to know me so it wouldn't seem suspicious that they were all decked out and that's just how they dress daily😂🤣"

Michael Johnson:

"Met the man twice it's sad to think he was forced to retire young cause he started having health issues in 2018 and 2019 he was struggling then 2020 he called it quits. This man did not deserve this kind of end at all just a great person and player he will be missed by Broncos Country deeply."

Deidre Gonzales:

"He was the nicest person. I’ve met him a few times at different Broncos events. He had the biggest smile and was always about the fans."

Thank you for sharing your memories with us.