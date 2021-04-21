NFL will release Broncos, 31 other 2021 schedules on May 12

The league announced on Wednesday afternoon the 2021 NFL schedule will be revealed on primetime television next month.

NEW YORK — The announcement of several important dates now has a date.

Yes, that's just how big the NFL is.

The league revealed on Wednesday afternoon the 2021 NFL schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. MST on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

For the Denver Broncos we've known the 2021 opponents since January, but will finally find out the "when" and the "where" when the full scheduled is released next month.

>> Video above: 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis on the team's decision to raise ticket prices in 2021 after adding a 9th home game

This season also marks the first time each team will play a 17th regular season game, a move announced earlier this offseason.

In 2021 the Broncos will host the Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Lions and Raiders and Ravens while going on the road to face the Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles, Jaguars, Raiders, Steelers and Washington Football Team.

As usual, most games will be played on Sundays but Denver will draw a Thursday night game as well as potentially Monday night and Sunday night "primetime" games. The potential for a Saturday game late in the season exists as well.