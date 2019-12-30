DENVER — An NFL security guard suffered a fractured ankle Sunday when he attempted to tackle a fan who ran onto the playing field during the fourth quarter of the Denver Broncos game at Empower Field.

With less a minute left in the game against the Oakland Raiders, the young fan ran onto the field and was subsequently tackled by NFL security guards.

One of the guards, identified by Denver Broncos Insider Mike Klis as Chris Clark, suffered a broken ankle. He was carted off the field and taken for medical treatment.

The fan was escorted off the field by Denver Police Department (DPD) officers. A spokesperson for DPD said the fan was a juvenile and was cited with a trespassing charge that is specific to running onto an athletic playing field. It's unclear how the fan managed to get all the way onto the field in the first place.

Once Clark was taken off the field, the game continued. Despite a last-minute touchdown by the Raiders, the Broncos held on to win the game 16-15 when the Raiders failed to connect on a 2-point conversion attempt.

RELATED: Broncos notes: Lock to discuss offseason plan with Elway, Peyton

The Broncos finished the season 7-9 but ended on a high note with rookie quarterback Drew Lock going 4-1 in his five starts this season.

PHOTOS: Fan tackled at Broncos game A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on A security guard was injured when he attempted to tackle a fan who made it to Empower Field on

RELATED: Elway seems to have picked right coach and QB, but more work needed in his 10th season as GM

“You have to talk to John Elway and Peyton Manning,’’ Lock said after Sunday's game. “One’s in our building and one’s been talking to me and leading me through these five games, and I appreciate him doing that for me.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports