Corliss Waitman, who punted in two games for Pittsburgh last year, is the Broncos' new punter.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even for record setters, the NFL is often out with the old, in with the new.

A source confirmed to 9NEWS the Broncos released veteran punter Sam Martin on Monday, a transaction that apparently means little-experienced Corliss Waitman has won the punter job. The Broncos also waived veteran cornerback Bless Austin and running back JaQuan Hardy, according to sources.

Martin, 32, punted seven seasons for the Detroit Lions before he signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract as a free agent with the Broncos prior to the 2020 season. Martin had two of the three-best net punting seasons in Broncos history, including a single-season record 42.8-yard net average last year.

But after drawing $4.83 million in his first two seasons, the Broncos may have balked at his $2.25 million salary for 2022. Martin and his agent Sean Kiernan informed the Broncos on Sunday they were unwilling to take a pay cut, which may have made the decision to release him easier on the team's braintrust.

Waitman, 27, was born in Belgium, grew up in Netherlands, and was 15 when his family moved to Florida, where he played high school soccer. Waitman punted for South Alabama from 2014-18.

He is a left-footed punter and has a strong leg although he must continue to develop his directional kicking. He made his NFL debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, punting seven times in two games for a whopping 52.1-yard average -- although his net dropped to 42.6.

Austin, 26, started 17 games the previous three seasons with the Jets and Seahawks, including 10 in 2020 with the New York team. Hardy played in three games for the Cowboys last season and had 29 yards with a touchdown off four carries.

The three veteran cuts drops the Broncos' roster to 77 players. They must get down to 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday.