Half-price Broncos tickets go on sale this week

The Broncos have sold out 410 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970. Single game half-price tickets start at $15.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will release a limited inventory of half-price game tickets for the 2023 season at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Broncos' annual half-price ticket sale is in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High in 2001.

The Broncos said a total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase. Single game half-price tickets for the 2023 season start at $15.

The half-price tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be a limit of four tickets per household, and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. The Broncos said orders exceeding the purchase limit will be canceled. Also, half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

The Broncos open the preseason on Friday, Aug. 11, on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos' home preseason opener is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' regular season home opener is Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High against their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

For more information, fans can visit denverbroncos.com/tickets.

