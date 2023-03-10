Jerry Jeudy has Twitter beef with Rod Smith, Phillip Lindsay

Feeling good about the Broncos' first win of the season, one player didn't like the conservation that was happening on social media.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos made a massive fourth-quarter comeback Sunday to defeat the Chicago Bears, but for three quarters of the game, the Broncos' product on the field was much worse.

The Broncos trailed the Bears by three touchdowns late in the third quarter, but ended up scoring 24 consecutive points to get their first victory of the season.

Former Broncos players Phillip Lindsay and Rod Smith were among the thousands voicing their frustration with the team on social media throughout Sunday's game.

However, current Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not happy when he saw the Twitter conversation after the game.

It all started Sunday afternoon when the Broncos trailed the Bears by 21 points late in the game.

Lindsay, a former Broncos running back who is now a host on Denver radio station 104.3 The Fan, posted on X, "Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows?"

"Agree," Rod Smith replied.

Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows? — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) October 1, 2023

After the game, which the Broncos ended up winning after the great fourth-quarter comeback, Jeudy replied to Lindsay's tweet from hours earlier.

"Glad you got to watch the game from the crib fam," wrote Jeudy.

"So you mad at me cuz you getting paid all that money to catch a couple balls huh," Lindsay replied back in a since-deleted tweet.

Glad you got to watch the game from the crib fam 💯 https://t.co/GCCypcAyRq — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) October 1, 2023

Jeudy also had words for Smith after the game.

"As a reciever you should know how this football shxt go but it was good win doe #controlwhatcancontrol," Jeudy said to Smith, a Ring of Fame wide receiver who played with the Broncos from 1994 to 2007.

"I know how it goes. What I agreed with was, when he said no shows. That’s on the coaching. Get the play makers the ball. At that point in the game you guys had no targets. Or only 1," Smith replied.

The Broncos (1-3) next host the New York Jets (1-3) at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

