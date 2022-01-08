KJ Hamler is back: Broncos activate speedy receiver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A bunch more speed will be added to Denver Broncos training camp this week.
The team is activating receiver KJ Hamler from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Monday, a league source told 9NEWS.
Hamler, 23, has battled injuries since he was the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2020 draft. He overcame hamstring injuries to catch 30 passes as a rookie for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns — with two coming on long passes from Drew Lock in the same game at Carolina.
The 5-9, 178-pound Hamler had a nice preseason last year and had 5 catches for 74 yards early in game 3 last season when he landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a Teddy Bridgewater pass and wound up with a torn ACL and a hip injury that both required surgeries.
Hamler was surprisingly active in drills during the Broncos' OTAs and minicamps in April, May and June, but he was held back from the first four days of camp as a precaution.
He joins a receiver group led by Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. Hamler has a chance to carve out a significant role as new quarterback Russell Wilson is known for his deep-ball passing proficiency.
