ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Klis Notes has been aces.

The Broncos are 2 for 2 when using this study guide.

RELATED: Study these Klis Notes and Broncos can beat the Titans

Now comes a far more difficult test. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs average better than 28 points a game. The Broncos average 17.

Still, follow these steps and the Broncos will win again Thursday night.

*Let’s begin with Mahomes. Do NOT let him go schoolyard.

The Broncos had the Chiefs beat by 10 in the fourth quarter last year. Then Mahomes started playing like it was recess. Running and throwing all over the field. A left-handed pass. There’s no defense for schoolyard football.

*Whatever you do stay back on Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs speedster has scored touchdowns running, throwing and returning against the Broncos.

*Double up Travis Kelce

Starting to run out of defenders. In the past four years, the Chiefs tight end has averaged 7 catches and 92 yards a game against the Broncos.

*Run it till the Phillip comes home

The Chiefs are terrible at stopping the run. Phillip Lindsay needs to not only get the ball, he must finish in the end zone.

*Which leads us to our final must-do: Score 27 points

It won’t be easy. The Broncos have gone 15 straight games without scoring more than 24 points. But this is Mahomes week. Scoring 27 is a must.

RELATED: Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Pivotal game for Broncos against Chiefs, Von Miller interview

Follow these steps – and granted it’s easier on Klis Notes than it is on the field – and the Broncos will beat Mahomes and company to snap the Broncos’ 7-game losing streak against K.C. and pick victory No. 3 on the season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports