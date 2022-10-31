Broncos' Chubb says he'll be alert, not nervous, about trade deadline

The outside linebacker is eligible for free agency after this season, which is why he's available if the Broncos can get a high-round draft pick or two in return.

LONDON, UK — Players become emotionally attached to a team and fans are sentimental about their team and players.

The business of football, though, is cold-hearted. Emotionless.

And the business of football says it probably would be best for the Denver Broncos if they trade Bradley Chubb. Which is too bad because Chubb’s heart, and his legion of fans, want the 2 p.m. Tuesday deadline to pass without his name registered on the transaction wire.

“This team is the best group of guys I’ve been around,’’ Chubb, the Broncos’ star outside linebacker, said here Sunday after his Broncos rallied twice to beat Jacksonville, 21-17 before a record crowd of 86,215 at Wembley Stadium. “There’s never been a pointing a finger. I’ve been on a team where there were pointing the finger and making excuses but nobody in this locker room has ever done that. We rally around each other whether it’s offense [or] defense."

“We’re just like a family, you know what I mean? It’s been cool to be a part of and hopefully, I’m going to continue to be a part of.”

It's no guarantee Chubb will be traded. Broncos' general manager George Paton can be sentimental, too. He's extended the contracts of several players originally drafted by the team, including Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton and Josey Jewell.

Even if Chubb has suffered more injuries than those players have at the time of contract extension, bringing him back on a one-year franchise tag at estimated $20 million could be a consideration if Paton is holding out hope this current Broncos team is about to make a run.

"We want to keep our core players and he's one of our core players,'' Paton said last week at practice in greater London.

There are many factors, pro and con, to trading Chubb, starting with he's a very good player, one who could command a five-year, $100 million contract through free agency, which he will reach at season’s end. He is also so good he could command two draft picks, with one of them a second-rounder, through the trade market.

For a Broncos team that has no first- or second-round picks in the next NFL Draft, and has a 3-5 record with a difficult stretch of opponents in the second half of their schedule, dealing Chubb for high-round picks would appear to be the most logical move.

“I looked at it as a compliment,’’ Chubb said in maintaining his focus this week despite the trade talk. “Obviously, none of this would be happening if I wasn’t handling my business. Just being consistent, keep doing the things I’m doing and I had my guys rallying around me and no matters I’m going to be happy.”

It also appeared Paton prepared for Chubb's eventual departure prior to this season by not only signing free-agent Randy Gregory to a $14 million a year contract, moving inside linebacker Baron Browning from inside linebacker to outside linebacker, and using the team's first 2022 draft pick on edge rusher Nik Bonitto.

Chubb is also the kind of guy who seems geniunely concerned about others. A reporter asked him in the Wembley Stadium visiting locker room Sunday if he had plans during the bye week. Chubb said he had no major plans, was just going to chill. Then he asked the reporters if they had any plans.

“Well,’’ said a reporter with an awkward pause. “We’re waiting to see what happens by 2 p.m. Tuesday.”

More precisely, we’re all waiting to see if Chubb will be traded.

“You know what I mean?’’ Chubb said. “That’s why I’ve got no plans.”

Chubb and the Broncos’ team landed back at Denver just before midnight Monday, and after clearing customs, gathering luggage and bussing to team headquarters to pick up their cars, the players drove home around 1 a.m. They will return to their facility Monday afternoon for a lift, meetings and a meal.

The schedule is unclear for Tuesday. Trading day. Once Chubb catches up on his sleep, will he be nervous in the hours leading up to the deadline?

“Won’t be too nervous,’’ Chubb said. “More alert on my toes. I understand it is a business but at the end of the day, God’s got me.”

