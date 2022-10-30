Wilson starts slow but heats up as Broncos trail Jaguars, 10-7 at halftime in London

Wilson started 2 of 6 for 19 yards with an interception that led to Jacksonville touchdown. Wilson finished the half 10 of 13 for 98 yards with a touchdown.

LONDON, UK — For starters, the Broncos appeared uninspired and ill-prepared.

They spent six full days in the United Kingdom for this?

The Broncos, who left Monday afternoon to spend the week in London, are trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars, who didn’t arrive across the pond until Thursday, 10-7 at halftime here Sunday before what appears to be a soldout crowd of nearly 80,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Even with all those extra days getting acclimated to the 7-hour time difference, and even with the return from a hamstring injury of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos’ offense began playing as inept on foreign half-artificial soil as it is wherever they have played in the United States.

Wilson’s first series – a dropped interception, a running play, and an up-the-middle sack – was poor. His second series – Wilson underthrew top receiver Courtland Sutton on a back-shoulder attempt and was intercepted by Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell – was hide-the-eyes embarrassing.

Meanwhile, Jaguars’ second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence converted the Wilson turnover by putting his team up 7-0 midway through the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, who was quite a bit open in the end zone.

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft and lucky for the Broncos he has been turnover prone. He tied for the league-lead with 17 interceptions as a rookie last season and he was picked for a 5th time this year as the Jaguars were about to take a 14-0. Instead, after defensive penalties by Kareem Jackson and Pat Surtain gave the Jags first and goal at the 1 early in the second quarter, Lawrence rolled right and had his throw to the back of the end zone intercepted by Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons, who was floating before he leaped at the goal line to make the clutch snag.

On the next defensive series, Simmons chased down Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne Jr. following a 49-yard run and while the play led to a Jacksonville field goal by Riley Patterson and a 10-0 lead, give Simmons credit for saving Denver 11 points.

Wilson and the Broncos finally woke up midway through the second quarter. The Broncos didn’t get their first, first down until there was 8:43 remaining in the first quarter. Let the record show Wilson got it going by zipping a 13-yard slant pass to Sutton.

Wilson would also connect with his No. 2 receiver, Jerry Jeudy for 8 yards, 25 yards to set up first and goal, and then delivered an inside flip to Jeudy on a Jet Sweep for a 6-yard touchdown. Officially, it was a pass. There was a nice mix of running plays by Melvin Gordon III and Latavius Murray with Wilson’s 5 of 5 passing for 55 yards on the 11-play drive.

The Broncos had moved to within 10-7 with 2:44 remaining in the first half. Jacksonville moved into long field range with 1:20 left in the half but Lawrence didn’t get outside the pocket while throwing the ball away, a mistake that drew a penalty that forced Jacksonville into a punt.

After a 2 of 6 start, Wilson finished 12 of 19 for 117 yards at halftime with Jeudy collecting five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Gordon was the Broncos' leading rusher with 5 carries for 24 yards.

Lawrence was 11 of 19 for only 80 yards.

