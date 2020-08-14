Broncos notes: Austin Fort to have arthroscopic knee surgery

Former Wyoming TE has had tough injury luck. Veteran CB Bryce Callahan shines in return from foot ailment.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Austin Fort will not get a chance to do it again in training camp.

The tight end from the University of Wyoming will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, a source told 9NEWS.

The injury will end Fort’s training camp before it began. Recovery from such a procedure is usually four to six weeks and the Broncos are a mere three weeks away (Sept. 5) from setting their season-opening, 53-man roster.

Fort was one of the Broncos’ most pleasant surprises in camp last year as he made several nice downfield catches as an undrafted rookie. However, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the second preseason game while making a 29-yard catch from backup quarterback Drew Lock.

This year, Fort didn’t make it to the first full-squad training camp practice before he went down with knee trouble again.

“Austin tweaked his knee in one of the earlier workouts,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “He’s going to miss some time now. Exactly how long I’m not sure, but you won’t see him out there the next couple weeks at least.’’

Callahan shines

Finally, Bryce Callahan is healthy. After signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Broncos in March 2019, Callahan missed his entire first year in Denver because of recurring foot pain from surgery.

A second surgery took and Callahan was electric from his cornerback position Friday. On one play, he beat Courtland Sutton to a Drew Lock pass for an interception.

Bronco Bits

- Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay pretty much split the tailback position Friday. Both ran well. …

- Austin Schlottmann, who started the final four games at right guard last year, is Drew Lock’s first-string center. Third-round rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III is snapping to second-team QB Jeff Driskel. …

- Rookie receiver KJ Hamler made both the catch of the day – a diving grab in the end zone off a deep throw from Lock – and the drop off the day, allowing a pass from Driskel to bounce off his hands and into the gut of rookie cornerback Michael Ujemudia for an interception. …

- After starters A.J. Bouye and Callahan, the No. 3 cornerback is Isaac Yiadom. But Ujemudia is coming on. …

- Former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is working out for the Lions on Saturday.