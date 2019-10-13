DENVER — Never forget.

In a pregame ceremony, the Broncos introduced 43 of their top 100 players as voted on by the fans.

Those who were present for the ceremony: Steve Atwater, Keith Bishop, Dwayne Carswell, Rubin Carter, Barney Chavous, Ryan Clady, Ray Crockett, John Elway, Simon Fletcher, Steve Foley, Randy Gradishar, Daniel Graham, Mike Harden, Chris Harris Jr., Paul Howard, Mark Jackson, Rich Tombstone Jackson, Vance Johnson, Chris Kuper, Ken Lanier, Floyd Little, Peyton Manning, Karl Mecklenburg, Von Miller, Gene Mingo, Jim Ryan, Emmanuel Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Dennis Smith, Rod Smith, Bob Swenson, Billy Thompson, Jim Turner, Rick Upchurch, Billy Van Heusen, Steve Watson, Al Wilson, Alfred Williams, Sammy Winder, Derek Wolfe, Louis Wright, Gary Zimmerman and Champ Bailey, who was also to get inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame during a halftime ceremony.

Bailey and the family of late owner Pat Bowlen were also to receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings at halftime.

Miller, Harris, Sanders and Wolfe were shown from locker room as they are current Broncos who were about to play the Titans.

Eight of the Broncos top 100 players have passed away: Lyle Alzado, Dave Costa, Cookie Gilchrest, Goose Gonsoulin, Bud McFadin, Paul Smith, Frank Tripucka and Darrent Williams.

Dawson, Gotsis, James inactive

After playing in the first 52 possible games since he was the Broncos’ second-round draft pick in 2016, defensive end Adam Gotsis was inactive for a second consecutive game Sunday. Gotsis has essentially been replaced by the more stout Mike Purcell.

Perhaps, the Broncos’ toughest scratch was cornerback Duke Dawson Jr., who was in line to make his first NFL start at the No. 2 cornerback position (he started last week as the No. 3 corner). Dawson suffered a foot injury in practice last week.

DaVontae Harris got his first-ever NFL start Sunday at the No. 2 corner position opposite Chris Harris Jr. Veteran cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, signed as a “street free agent” on Tuesday, was active for the game Sunday.

The Broncos were hoping right tackle Ja’Wuan James would have returned from his left knee sprain for the game against the Titans after he completed his second week of practice. But his knee is not quite ready for game day. James missed his fifth consecutive game after suffering his knee injury on the 10th play of the season opener at Oakland.

