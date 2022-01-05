Broncos, Bonitto reach agreement on four-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just in time for rookie minicamp, Nik Bonitto buys the first pizzas.
The Broncos’ first draft pick -- albeit not until the final, No. 64 selection in the second round – Bonitto reached agreement Wednesday on a four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes a $1.4 million signing bonus, sources told 9NEWS.
Bonitto is an outside linebacker/edge rusher from Oklahoma. He was one of four Broncos draft picks who reached four-year agreements Wednesday. Fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg, sixth-round defensive tackle Matt Henningsen and seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks also agreed to terms. They will sign their deals when they report Thursday to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.
Most of the five other Broncos’ draft picks – third-round tight end Greg Dulcich, fourth-round cornerback Demarri Mathis, fourth-round defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and fifth-round returner Montrell Washington – figure to reach agreements Thursday with the possible exception of Dulcich. Third-round draft picks generally take longer to reach agreements because that round offers more negotiating room in year 3 and 4 salaries.
A look at the contracts for the four Broncos’ draft picks:
Player ……………………..… Rd (Pk) …. Sign bonus … 4-yr value
Nik Bonitto, OLB ……….... 2 (64) … $1,399,556 … $5,801,888
Luke Wattenberg, C ..… 5 (171) ….… $287,716 … $3,947,716
Matt Henningsen, DT … 6 (206) ……. $162,080 … $3,822,080
Faion Hicks, CB …………. 7 (232) ……. $101,680 … $3,761,680
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.