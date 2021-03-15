Broncos add starting cornerback Ronald Darby on three-year, $30 million deal

The oft-injured former Eagle bounced back with healthy 2020 season in Washington. Darby replaces A.J. Bouye as Broncos starting corner.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added a much needed starting cornerback Monday when they reached an agreement with Ronald Darby on a three-year, $30 million contract, sources confirmed to 9NEWS.

Darby, 27, is a six-year starter with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Washington before the Broncos became his fourth team. He will replace A.J. Bouye as the Broncos’ starting corner opposite Bryce Callahan or Michael Ojemudia.

A second-round draft pick of the Bills in 2015, Darby was traded to the Eagles in 2017. In his three seasons in Philly, Darby started only 27 games as he suffered a dislocated ankle in 2017, a torn ACL in 2018 and a hip injury in 2019.

He signed with Washington last year, started 16 games and helped that Football Team become the No. 2 defense in total yards last year.

The Broncos have been interested in Darby since he came out of Florida State although they never engaged in trade or free-agent talks until this year.

