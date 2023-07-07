Pat Shurmur hired as Colorado's offensive analyst

Shurmur's job as Broncos offensive coordinator in 2020-21 looks much better after Denver finished 32nd in scoring with Russell Wilson last year.

BOULDER, Colo. — Pat Shurmur is back in Colorado as an offensive coach.

Only this time, he's moving from assisting the understated Vic Fangio and the NFL Broncos to Boulder where, a source confirmed to 9NEWS, Shurmur will be an offensive analyst for the high-energy Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Shurmur spent Friday on CU's Boulder campus, where he finalized the deal with Sanders before flying back to his New Jersey home Friday evening.

Shurmur is a longtime NFL coach who spent the 2020-21 seasons as the Broncos' offensive coordinator. The Broncos were 28th and 23rd in scoring those two years, but they were 28th the year before he got there with Joe Flacco as his quarterback and 32nd the year after he left, with Russell Wilson.

Shurmur's two quarterbacks were Drew Lock in 2020 and Teddy Bridgewater and Lock in 2021. Neither played much for other teams last year.

Shurmur, 58, did not coach last year as he had a year left on his contract with the Broncos. He had previously been a head coach with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He has not coached in college since the 1990s when he was a top assistant for Michigan State and George Perles and Nick Saban and for Stanford's Tyrone Willingham.

With the Buffs, Shurmur will bring nearly 35 years of coaching experience to a staff that includes offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and several offensive assistants with assistant head coach titles, including Tim Brewster, Gary Harrell, Brett Bartolone and Bill O'Boyle.